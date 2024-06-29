Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 312.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,799.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 949,547 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,712,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 181,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

