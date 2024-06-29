Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $338,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,442 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,174,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,278,000 after acquiring an additional 722,258 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 337,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
MO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. 12,238,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
