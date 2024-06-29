Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $902.24. The company had a trading volume of 393,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,147. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $928.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $924.92.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

