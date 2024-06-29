Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.05. 5,898,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,556,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.77. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

