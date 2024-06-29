PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.52 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 24,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 65,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 258,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.