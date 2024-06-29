Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.81. 46,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

