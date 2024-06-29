Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

