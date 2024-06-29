Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Shares Down 8.6%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 448,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 754,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 181.87% and a negative return on equity of 102.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.