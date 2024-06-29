Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $8.35 on Friday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $400.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 154.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

