Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 690,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,703. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.31.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSHG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

