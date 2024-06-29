Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 690,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,703. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.31.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Performance Shipping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHGFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.