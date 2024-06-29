Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PFIS

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

PFIS stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.50. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.