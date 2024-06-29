Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.69

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.69 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 23.40 ($0.30). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 55,277 shares traded.

Pennant International Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,520.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

