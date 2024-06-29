Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.39

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.39 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.46). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 773,953 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The company has a market cap of £618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.44.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

