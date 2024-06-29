PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2,009.5% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. 28,102,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149,450. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

