Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 191,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $927,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,476,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 244,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $1,191,503.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,500,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 191,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $927,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476,139 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,274.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,071. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYO opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

