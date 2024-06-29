Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 1,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

