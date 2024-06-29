Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

