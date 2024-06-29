Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.56. 1,032,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,610. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $191.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

