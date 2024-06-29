Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $6.37. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1,264 shares trading hands.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.
