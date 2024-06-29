Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,256.10

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,256.10 ($28.62) and traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($31.97). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,510 ($31.84), with a volume of 46,358 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($28.42) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.45) to GBX 2,750 ($34.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,330.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,428.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,886.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

