Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $173.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.