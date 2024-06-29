Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 3,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 44,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.