OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 79.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,950 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 505,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

