Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $47.16.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Oyj
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.