Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $47.16.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

