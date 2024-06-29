Orchid Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $71.14 million and approximately $943,908.87 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0738397 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,628,299.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

