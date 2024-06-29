Oppenheimer Boosts Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target to $15.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Savara Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Savara has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Savara by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

