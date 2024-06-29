Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 831 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.43. 416,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,297. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

