Opinicus Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CRWD stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.19. 8,480,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

