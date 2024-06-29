Opinicus Capital Inc. Purchases 4,533 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 231.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 207.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 237,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 310,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,459 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. 134,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

