Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys 733 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $11.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

