Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 245 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.28 on Friday, reaching $1,022.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,876. The company has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $964.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $906.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.