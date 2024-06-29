Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Shares Down 1%

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.

Further Reading

