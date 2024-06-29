OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $259.31. 1,393,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,833. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $210.86 and a 1 year high of $266.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

