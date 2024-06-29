OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,701,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 369,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHML traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $65.01. 21,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,049. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $880.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

