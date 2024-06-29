OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. 4,208,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,481,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

