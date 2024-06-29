OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.23. 3,898,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

