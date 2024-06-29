OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
