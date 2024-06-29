OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,018 PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 668,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the period.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11.

About PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

