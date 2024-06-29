OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 782 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.60. 234,916 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

