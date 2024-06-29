OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,889,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,067.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after buying an additional 1,924,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 1,339,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,074. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

