OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 586 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $260.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,485. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $279.57. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.59.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.