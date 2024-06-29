OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 129 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $102.78. 217,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,552. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

