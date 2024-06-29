OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 122,405 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,405 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,945. The company has a market cap of $229.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.