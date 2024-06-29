OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,910,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,724,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

