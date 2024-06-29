OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 255,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

