OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 226,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

