OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,506,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,668. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

