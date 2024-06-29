OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 55.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $2,116,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 24.3% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $15.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.22. 15,855,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.00 and a 200-day moving average of $453.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total value of $449,775.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,512 shares of company stock valued at $113,597,536. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

