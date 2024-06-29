OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,197 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

