OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

